PDP Reacts To Fubara’s Alleged Defection To APC

The Rivers chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, said the party is not disturbed over the allegation of possible defection of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the development, the State Chairman of the party, Robinson Ewor, said that whatever decision the governor takes is personal.

According to him, as an individual, the governor has every legitimate right to take any political interest that he deems fit, as far as such a decision or action would be to the overall interest of the Rivers people who elected him as their governor against other interests.

Ewor, however, stated that he was not aware of any deal made by the reinstated governor to join APC, nor had the governor informed him of his intention to leave the party.

New Telegraph recalls that while the six-month emergency rule declared on March 18, which ended on September 18, lasted, it was alleged that one of the items on the peace agreement was that he should defect to the APC.