PDP Reacts As Jandor Return To APC

Share

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, following his return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph recalls that Jandor, a PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections in Lagos, announced his return to APC at a news conference on Monday, March 17.

The leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, announced his resignation from the PDP on March 3, 2025, citing a lack of discipline in the party and betrayal by its leaders.

Reacting to his defection on Monday, the Deputy Chairman of the PDP in Lagos, Tai Benedict, said Jandor was never “Our own” and was allegedly planted by the APC to destabilize the PDP.

According to him, he is thankful to God that he has left the party. Although he noted that it’s not a good thing to lose members in parties, there are some members that if they leave, you’ll be happy. One of such members is Jandor.

READ ALSO

Benedict said, “He was never our own. He was an agent sent to our party to destroy our party. The very first time I saw him, I told him to explain that you are an agent of the APC, sent to our party because they knew we had a bright chance to win that election.

“Although he denied it, eventually, I was vindicated. This was somebody who came to the party, and the first thing he did was to start accusing the leaders and the next thing he did was to disorganise a united party to the national level until he got the ticket of our party from the back.

“You know, it’s very unfortunate, very unfortunate. We have never had it so badly. But all I have to say is we thank God. We’re okay with his exit.

“He came, he singularly picked his running mate. It has never happened. He said because Funke (Akindele) had over three million followers on Instagram, that will make his victory (at the 2023 governorship poll) easier. But we had only 62,000 votes.”

“For me, I thank God that he has left our party. It’s not a good thing to lose membership in parties, I quite agree with that. It’s not good to lose your members to other parties. But there are some members that if they leave, you’ll be happy. One of such members is Jandor.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

