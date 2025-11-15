PDP Ratifies Damagum As Substantive National Chairman

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has unanimously confirmed Ambassador Umar Damagum as its substantive National Chairman at its ongoing elective national convention, holding at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The decision made at the gathering of delegates, leaders, and supporters, marked a remarkable event which doused months of internal squabble in the party, as it seeks to unify ahead of future electoral contests.

The motion for Damagum’s ratification was moved by Hon. Tony Abineri, Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the PDP and leader of the Forum of State Chairmen, on behalf of over 3,000 accredited delegates.

It was seconded by Edward Marshal, another prominent party chieftain, according to them, in strict adherence to Section 32 of the PDP Constitution (as amended).

Abineri stressed the procedural integrity of the process, stating that: “I hereby move the motion for the ratification of Ambassador Umar Damagum as the substantive National Chairman of our great party. This action is in accordance with Section 32 of the PDP Constitution (as amended)”.

The ratification thus ended the prolonged speculation over the party’s national leadership, a move which is expected to strengthen the PDP’s internal cohesion and strategic readiness for a national resurgence.