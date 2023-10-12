PDP Queries INEC, Demands Clarification On Votes Allocated to Nasarawa Gov

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has queried the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over votes allocated to Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The party also demanded clarifications on the votes. A statement signed by the state’s PDP spokesperson, Ibrahim Hamza in Abuja, said while it respects the right of the governor to appeal the tribunal’s judgement, which declared its candidate, David Ombugadu, as the winner of the governorship election, INEC owed citizens of the state clarifications on how it arrived at the number of votes allocated to the incumbent.

The statement partly reads: “As firm believers in our democratic process, we respect the right of A. A. Sule to appeal the judgement of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which nullified his declaration as governor by the Independent National Electoral Commission and returned Dr David Ombugadu as the duly elected governor of Nasarawa State.

“However, it is crucial to clarify the reasons behind this appeal, especially concerning the alleged discrepancy in the vote count. Whereas A. A. Sule celebrated and accepted the declaration by INEC that he won the Nasarawa governorship election with 347,209 votes, he is now banking on the minority judgement of the Election Petitions Tribunal, which gave him 295,402 votes as the basis for his appeal.”