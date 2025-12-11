PDP Presents Certificate Of Return To Ekiti Gov Candidate

On Wednesday, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presented a Certificate of Return to its Ekiti State governorship candidate, Oluwole Oluyede.

New Telegraph reports that the event attracted party leaders, members of the National Executive Committee (NWC), PDP governors, serving and former members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), current and past lawmakers, and other stakeholders.

Held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja at 2 pm, the PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, who presented the certificate, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) endorsed the presentation and was duly represented at the event, as well as at the primary election which produced the candidate.

Turaki asked Oluyede to see his selection as an endorsement and a challenge to help the party win Ekiti State in the election, which will be highly competitive.

According to him, the main opposition party still remains a party of choice for the majority of Nigerians, and urged the candidate to regard his candidacy as a mandate to win Ekiti State for the opposition party.

Responding, the PDP candidate thanked the leadership of the party for finding him worthy of the honour, and he promised to fly the PDP flag with a sense of responsibility and to visit every local government area of the state and ensure victory for the party.

He hailed the primary election Organising Committee for doing a marvellous job despite the daunting challenges that presented themselves before the panel.

Oluyede promised the people of Ekiti State that voting for him and the PDP would translate into long-awaited liberation and rapid economic transformation for the state.

Recall that the medical expert emerged as the PDP governorship candidate in the primary election held on November 8 through the early hours of November 9.

He polled 279 votes to defeat Funso Ayeni, who scored 239 votes, and Funmilayo Ogun, who had 17 votes.