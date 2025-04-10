PDP Postpones Zonal Congresses In Solidarity With Plateau Attack

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the postponement of its zonal congresses originally slated for Saturday, April 12, 2025, in the North Central, South-South, and South West zones.

The decision comes as a mark of solidarity with the government and people of Plateau State following the recent wave of killings in the region.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP explained that the postponement was also necessitated by the need to allow governors from the affected zones to attend a crucial PDP Governors’ Forum meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday, April 13, and Monday, April 14, 2025.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has approved the rescheduling of the South West Zonal Congress to Wednesday, April 16, 2025,” the statement read.

“A new date for the North Central and South-South zonal congresses will be communicated by the party in due course.”

The PDP further directed the Chief Emmanuel Ogidi-led South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee to continue overseeing the party’s activities in the zone, in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), until a new zonal executive is elected.

The party urged all leaders, stakeholders, members, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media, and the general public to take note of the postponement and adjust accordingly.

The postponement underscores the PDP’s commitment to unity and sensitivity to national issues as it rallies support for its members and Nigerians affected by recent events.

