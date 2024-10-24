PDP Postpones NEC Meeting To Stop Aiyedatiwa

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was earlier scheduled for today, to November 28.

The main opposition party made the decision to postpone the NEC meeting at a meeting between the PDP Governors’ Forum, National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT), National Assembly Leader ship of the PDP Caucus and Forum of former Governors at Bauchi State Governors’ Lodge in Abuja on Tuesday. Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who is the PDP Governors Forum Chairman, presided over the meeting.

New Telegraph reported two weeks ago that the meeting might be postponed after the governors intervened in the crisis in the NWC.

This is the second time the party is rescheduling the meeting. Mohammed, who read the communique at the end of the meeting, said they decided to shift the meeting to focus on the November 16 Ondo State governorship election.

According to him, the PDP plans to use the period to push votes for its candidate for the election, Agboola Ajayi. Ajayi may pose the biggest challenge to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s hope for victory in the election.

He said: “The postponement is to ensure that the party goes into the forthcoming Ondo governorship election with the unity and strength demanded to unseat the floundering All Progressive Congress (APC) government in the state.”

The meeting stressed the “need for unity in the face of efforts by detractors to divide the party”. It urged members: “To shun divisive utterances that could undermine ongoing efforts at strengthening the party to effectively play its role as the country’s main opposition, preparatory to taking over in 2027.”

But beyond the reasons adduced, the postponement might not be unconnected to the agitation to effect leadership change which could be the main agenda at the NEC meeting. Already, there is a court order barring the party from removing Umar Damagum as acting National Chairman.

The postponement might be to allow for further consultations, and possibly vacating the court judgement. However, Mohammed debunked instituting a legal suit in Zamfara State seeking an ex parte order to compel the convening of the NEC meeting. He said in a statement that he did not in any way, either by proxy or himself, have anything to do with the said suit.

