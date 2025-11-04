PDP Petitions IGP Over Alleged Invasion Of Secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, accusing its suspended National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, of leading thugs to invade the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

In the letter dated November 3, 2025, and signed by the National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, the PDP also accused the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police of aiding the alleged invasion.

“This is to formally report to the Inspector General of Police the forceful takeover, threat to life, assault of staff and disruption of peaceful conduct of party affairs by the suspended National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, with the assistance of the suspended Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, the National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, and with the backing of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike,” the letter read.

The party said the National Working Committee (NWC), at its 608th meeting, suspended four national officers for alleged anti-party activities for 30 days, in line with the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), and referred them to the National Disciplinary Committee.

However, the party alleged that Sen. Anyanwu defied the suspension and “violently invaded the National Secretariat” on Monday, November 3, accompanied by thugs allegedly armed with guns, knives, cutlasses, and sticks.

“They broke into offices, unleashed violence, attacked, fired tear gas, wounded our staff, assaulted journalists, and disrupted activities in the Secretariat,” the PDP stated, adding that a female staff member fainted after inhaling tear gas and had to be resuscitated.

The party further alleged that the attackers forcefully entered the office of the National Chairman and attempted to install Abdulrahman Mohammed as acting National Chairman.

According to the PDP, three staff members, Terna Tergba, Cecilia Ukwayi, and Innocent Ezekiel are currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the attack.

“The armed thugs led by Emmanuel Okoronkwo in company of armed police officers went around the offices of members of the National Working Committee (NWC) where they also

assaulted those present in the building.

“The thugs also openly threatened to kill some members of our NW and staff while boasting that they have the backing of the FCT Minister and that the police and security agencies cannot do anything to them.

“Also, staff reported hearing Senator Anyanwu speaking to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command assuring his aides that the CP and the FCT Minister are with them,” the party alleged.

It adddd that the failure of the police to take immediate action to disperse the thugs lend credence to the report.

“The role of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, regarding this attack should be called to question.

“On whose instruction did he as an officer of the law deploy security

personnel to the National Secretariat of a political party without notifying the National Chairman of the Party?

“Why on earth will the police teargas staff who are performing their legitimate duties in the office?

“What is the role of the Minister of FCT in deploying the Commissioner of Police to

assault and intimidate staff of the Secretariat?” PDP asked.

The party expressed displeasure at the unprofessional conduct of the

Commission of Police, FCT Command, and said the IGP should hold the FCT Minister, FCT Police Commissioner, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Abdulrahman Mohammed directly responsible and culpable for this breach of peace in the territory.

It reminded the IGP that Nigeria is currently under the scope of the international community, adding that “this unwarranted assault on the opposition party along with its staff which is a clear threat to democracy in Nigeria further aggravate a very tensed situation.