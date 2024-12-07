Share

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared the purported expulsion of Hon. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu by the Umuopia/Umukegwu Ward Chapter in Imo State as null and void.

The PDP NWC who made this declaration on Saturday said the action is inconsistent with Sections 57 (7) and 59 (3) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), which outline the procedures and authority for disciplinary actions within the party.

According to the NWC, Section 57 (7) specifies that no Executive Committee, apart from the National Executive Committee (NEC), is permitted to address disciplinary matters involving members of the NEC, Deputy Governors, or members of the National Assembly.

Similarly, Section 59 (3) emphasizes that only the NEC can take disciplinary actions against members of the National Assembly, the President, Vice President, Governors, and other senior officials.

READ ALSO:

The NWC highlighted that no ward, local government, or state chapter of the party has the authority to suspend, expel, or discipline a National Assembly member without due recourse to the NEC.

The committee warned that the PDP operates under strict adherence to its constitution and rules and will not tolerate violations of its governance structure by any individual or group.

Reaffirming Hon. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu’s membership in the PDP, the NWC stated that he retains all rights, privileges, and recognition as a bona fide party member.

It called on all stakeholders, leaders, and members in Imo State and across the nation to disregard the purported expulsion and continue working together for the progress of the party.

The NWC also urged members in Imo State to remain united and prioritize the collective interest of the party and the people.

It reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the PDP remains an organized political institution governed by its constitution and internal regulations.

Share

Please follow and like us: