PDP NWC Pays Condolence Visit To Bauchi Gov

Share

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has paid a condolence visit to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, following the passing of his stepmother, Hajiya Hauwa, who lived an impressive 120 years.

Ibrahim Yayari, speaking on behalf of the delegation, extended their sympathies and prayers to the governor and his family, commending Hajiya Hauwa’s remarkable life, wisdom, and guidance.

Similarly, during the visit, the NWC reiterated their confidence in the newly appointed National Secretary, Udeh Okoye, and Governor Mohammed expressed his gratitude for their support.

He also pledged to work closely with Okoye to advance the party’s goals and contribute to national development.

Share

Please follow and like us: