PDP NWC Backs Ologunagba Spat With Damagum

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its weight behind the National Publicity Secretary of the party Debo Ologunagba over spat with the acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum.

Damagum had denounced Ologunagba’s media interaction and said the party’s spokesman acted without consultation of the NWC.

But the NWC in a statement by nine of its members including Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, said Ologunagba merely restated the resolution of National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to hold its 100th meeting on Monday, June 30.

“It is important to clarify that the comments made by the National Publicity Secretary at that media session with regard to the scheduled 100th NEC meeting is the position of the party and he has the authority and backing of the NWC,” the statement said.

It added that the scheduling of the 100th NEC meeting was the unanimous decision reached by NEC at its 99th meeting held on May 27, “which was clearly stated in the communique publicly read by the Acting National Chairman.

“The NWC and indeed all other organs, officers, chapters and bodies of the PDP are bound by the decision of NEC which is to hold its 100th meeting on Monday, 30th June, 2025.”

