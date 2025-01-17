PDP NWC Accepts Judgment Nullifying ‘Wike-Backed’ Congresses In Rivers

Share

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has accepted the court verdict nullifying the congresses conducted in Rivers state in 2024.

On Monday, the Rivers State high court nullified the congresses conducted by the PDP in the state in 2024.

The court also restrained the state executive committee (SEC) of the PDP from overseeing the party’s affairs and barred Aaron Chukwuemeka from parading himself as the chairman.

Stephen Jumbo, the presiding judge, issued the order while ruling on an interlocutory injunction filed by Edwin Woko and Love Otuonye, both lawyers, along with two other PDP members.

The suit was instituted against Chukwuemeka and nine others. The petitioners asked the court to declare the local government and ward congresses conducted in 2024 as null and void.

The congresses, held in the 319 wards and 23 LGAs in August 2024, were reportedly backed by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The applicants argued that the congresses were conducted in disregard of a court order issued in July 2024, which restrained the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from holding the exercise.

The judge granted the applicants’ prayers, nullifying the congresses and restraining Chukwuemeka and other respondents from acting as executives of the party in the state.

The court also recognised the applicants as the authentic and subsisting members of the Rivers state executive committee of the PDP.

In a statement issued yesterday, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, confirmed that the party’s NWC had accepted the court ruling.

Ologunagba stated that the PDP would now recognise the Nname Ewor-led SEC as the legitimate leadership of the party in Rivers State.

“The NWC commends the decision of the court, which reaffirms the PDP’s position as a bastion of transparency, due process, internal democracy, and strict adherence to the rule of law and party guidelines in the conduct of congresses and other activities.”

Earlier yesterday, police barricaded the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, amid reports that the sacked SEC and the newly recognised Ewor-led SEC were both preparing to resume duty.

