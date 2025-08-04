PDP Now Beyond Your Control, CP-PDP Tells Wike

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP), an interest group within the party, has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that the party has gone beyond his control.

CP-PDP, in a statement by its Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, called on PDP members and Nigerians to disregard Wike’s outburst at a press conference where he gave conditions for the return of peace in the party.

The group said Wike lacks locus and is incompetent to comment or set conditions on the running of the PDP, because he is not a party official or any organ of the PDP, for that matter.

“However, for the benefit of the public, it is important to state that the PDP through its relevant organs has since decided on its leadership structure in the South-South and South East, in line with the Friday, March 21, 2025 judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed the supremacy of political parties in the management of its internal affairs including determination of its officials, membership and even nomination of candidates for election among others to which the courts have no jurisdiction,” the group said.

CP-PDP stated that because of the failure of the PDP to conduct its zonal congress in the South-South, it appointed the Chief Emmanuel Ogidi-led caretaker committee to oversee the chapter in keeping with the provisions of its Constitution.

“In the same manner, the PDP duly conducted its South East zonal congress, which also produced the Chief Ali Odefa-led South East zonal Exco of the party. The two chapters have been functioning effectively,” the group disclosed.

It argued that Wike’s reference to court orders on the issue of the leadership of the South-South and South East chapters of the party “should be disregarded, ignored or at best treated as a beer parlour outburst.

“In any case, following Chief Wike’s open declaration of support for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, the CP-PDP does not consider him as a member of the PDP.”

It therefore urged the party leadership not to be distracted by the FCT Minister but continue to work hard towards the success of the party’s national convention scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

The CP-PDP commended the choice of Ibadan, the political hub of the South West for the national convention and assured that all members of the group remain committed to the success of the convention.