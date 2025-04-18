PDP Not Ready For 2027 Elections- Wike

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Friday stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not adequately prepared for the 2027 elections.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja, the former Rivers State governor stated that the PDP does not have a formidable structure to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027.

Wike said, “The PDP is not ready for the 2027 election. It is very obvious. For instance, I have an examination and I am not going to class to study. Indeed, am I reading? Am I studying? You don’t need to deceive anybody that you are reading. You are only trying to read so that people will see that you have carried your bag to class.

“That is the situation of the PDP. So, they cannot say for sure that they are ready for 2027. Power struggle cannot help the party.”

