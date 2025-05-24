2027: PDP Coming Back Stronger – Abba Moro

Share

The Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Abba Moro, on Saturday, reassured rumour mongers that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is not collapsing, but rather coming back better and stronger.

Senator Moro who spoke in Jos, Plateau State Capital, during the party’s North Central Zonal elective Congress, expressed confidence that Nigeria will not be a one-party state.

According to the lawmaker, with the emergence of the new crop of leaders, the party would bounce back and continue to grow stronger.

He said, “It has been a very successful event. You can see the enthusiasm; delegates from across the Zone, including the FCT, are excited and happy that the exercises are taking place today.

“As you well know, this is one in a series of activities the PDP has lined up in response to the seeming crisis within the party.

“These activities are all leading up to the National Convention for the election of a brand new party leadership. Let’s not forget that the apparent crisis in the party stems from a leadership struggle.

“But with new leaders being elected from the Ward to the Local Government, then to the State and now the Zonal levels, and eventually at the National Convention, this process will breathe new life into the PDP.

“The Party will continue to grow stronger. With the impressive turnout here, representing all corners of the North Central zone, and with leaders like former Governor Saraki and the rest of us present, I can confidently assure you that the PDP is not collapsing, contrary to insinuations.

“I have no fear of Nigeria becoming a one-party state. Not at all. I don’t believe that’s a likely outcome. Yes, defections have a ripple effect, and the initial shock can be significant.

“But after that, PDP members will regroup, recommit, and rededicate themselves to the cause. I am confident that the PDP is coming back stronger.”

