PDP Not About Damagun, Wike, Senate Caucus Declares

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, on Wednesday, said the party’s identity was far beyond its Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, or the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), made this assertion while briefing journalists after a two-hour closed-door meeting at the National Assembly Complex Abuja.

Moro stressed the need for the PDP to focus on strengthening its structure and preparing for future electoral challenges, saying: “The PDP is not just about Damagun or Wike; the PDP is about its members. We are working tirelessly to ensure that the party returns to its winning ways”.

Speaking on the party’s recent poor outings in gubernatorial elections, he acknowledged the challenges but maintained optimism about the PDP’s ability to bounce back.

He said, “We discussed the life of our party, particularly in the context of recent electoral losses. While it is painful to lose, every failure is a lesson for future success.

“Our efforts are now geared towards ensuring PDP does not face such setbacks again, especially in states like Osun where we currently hold government.”

Moro also criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission over its handling of elections, calling for reforms to restore credibility in the electoral process.

The Caucus downplayed the significance of Wike’s perceived alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress, describing it as a temporary distraction.

Moro drew parallels with the political dynamics in the United States, where members of opposing parties sometimes endorse candidates across party lines.

“Wike’s actions are not unusual. What matters is the collective resolve of the PDP to work against any forces undermining the party’s stability,” he said.

He further reiterated the PDP’s commitment to reclaiming lost mandates, citing the party’s determination to fight for justice in states like Edo, where he alleged the party’s mandate was “stolen.”

Despite recent challenges, Moro expressed confidence in the PDP’s resilience, describing it as a “brand” with a legacy of overcoming setbacks.

Share

Please follow and like us: