PDP Northern Elders Accuse Wike Of Sabotage, Reaffirm Support For Damagum

The PDP Northern Elders Unity Forum has accused Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his allies of working to destroy the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and undermine opposition politics in Nigeria.

In a communique issued after its 18th meeting, the Forum reaffirmed its confidence in the leadership of PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Umar Damagum.

The Forum condemned attempts by some party members to scuttle the upcoming national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Dr Abbas Sadauki (Dan Madamin Tofa), National Secretary of the Forum, stated that the group’s decision was unanimous.

“No amount of political intimidation, threats, or lies against the unity of our party will stop the successful organisation and conduct of the national convention in Ibadan,” Sadauki declared.

He accused certain members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) of aligning with “outside forces” to undermine the party’s stability.

The Forum alleged that Wike’s political influence was behind the ongoing internal sabotage.

Sadauki warned that attempts to destroy the party would backfire and that those involved would face political regret.

The group expressed full support for Damagum and other party leaders committed to rebuilding and uniting the PDP ahead of 2027.

The Forum also urged the judiciary and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be cautious of “political mercenaries” manipulating institutions to destabilise democracy.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the Forum’s loyalty to the current leadership and insisting that the decision of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) to proceed with the convention remains binding.