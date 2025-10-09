PDP North Group Backs Jonathan For 2027 Presidential Election

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Northern Support Group has declared its full support for former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election, urging all party stakeholders to rally behind him in the interest of unity and national stability.

In a statement issued after the group’s 8th meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on October 8 and 9, 2025, and signed by Hon. Yusuf Abubakar, Northern Coordinator, and Hon. Adamu Ahmed Narayi, North-West Zonal Secretary, the group said the time had come for the PDP to demonstrate renewed commitment and strategic focus ahead of 2027.

The statement emphasized that the PDP must consolidate its internal reconciliation efforts to reclaim power both at the national level and in states currently governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP Northern Support Group believes that former President Goodluck Jonathan remains the most unifying and credible figure to lead Nigeria at this critical time. His experience, humility, and commitment to peace and national development make him the ideal candidate for 2027,” the statement read.

The group reaffirmed its support for the National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Iliya Umar Damagum, commending his ongoing efforts to reposition the party through reconciliation and forgiveness aimed at restoring unity and cohesion among members.

According to the group, the PDP Northern Support Group is a coalition of loyal party members and affiliate bodies spread across all 19 northern states, focused on dialogue, problem-solving, and mobilization to strengthen the party’s political structure.

It said participants at the Kebbi meeting reviewed the current state of the PDP and resolved to intensify nationwide mobilization, particularly in the North, through sustained dialogue, strategic engagement, and coordinated media campaigns to project the benefits of a Goodluck Jonathan presidency.

The group described Jonathan as a symbol of peace, unity, and progress, who has continued to demonstrate exceptional statesmanship and patriotism since leaving office.

“Dr. Jonathan has never abandoned the PDP. He has continued to represent stability and sacrifice for Nigeria’s democracy, and we believe his return to leadership will rekindle national hope and reconciliation,” the statement added.

The group, however, expressed concern over the negative conduct of some party leaders, warning that their actions could undermine ongoing reconciliation efforts.

It particularly cited the activities of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, accusing him of divisive tendencies detrimental to the unity of the PDP.

The group urged the National Chairman to institute disciplinary measures against any stakeholder working against the party’s collective interest.

Reaffirming the PDP’s strong grassroots presence across the North, the group said the party must take bold and decisive steps to restore internal discipline, rebuild its structures, and project its supremacy over individual interests.

“The PDP is not beyond redemption. With genuine commitment, collective sacrifice, and visionary leadership, the party can reclaim power and restore its lost glory,” it stated.

The PDP Northern Support Group pledged to continue promoting unity and solidarity within the party and to strengthen its position as the most credible alternative to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.