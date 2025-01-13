PDP Nominates Egwy As S’East New National Vice Chairman

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State chapter, has nominated the Zonal Youth Leader of the party, Hon. Goodluck Chidiebere Egwu, as a replacement for the expelled erstwhile South-East National Vice Chairman Chief Ali Odefa.

Consequently, on December 12th 2024, the executive of PDP Oguduokwor ward announced the summary expulsion of Chief Ali Odefa.

In a letter addressed to the Acting National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Illiya Damagun and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees Senator Adolphus Wabara, the party hinged the nomination of Hon Egwu, on the expulsion of Chief Odefa for a plethora of anti-party activities.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, had upheld the initial suspension of Chief Odefa by the party ward executive of Oguduokwor in Onicha Local Government Area.

Consequent to his earlier suspension, the Oguduokwor Ward Disciplinary Committee, after hearing the allegations levelled against Chief Odefa, recommended the expulsion of the former Zonal Chairman of the party.

The letter noted that Leaders of the party in the State unanimously endorsed the replacement of Chief Odefa.

Among the signatories that signed the letter included Chief Onwe S. Onwe (former Acting National Secretary), Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu (2023 deputy Governorship Candidate), Chief John Igboke (former deputy National Youth Leader) and Chief Paul Okorie ( a former governorship aspirant).

The nomination letter has been submitted to the Acting National Chairman, the National Secretary, the Chairman of BoT, and the Chairman PDP Governor’s Forum among others.

