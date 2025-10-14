PDP No Longer Under Control Of An Individual –Kuye

Chief Taiwo Kuye was the Deputy Director of Volunteer and Support Groups of the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the crisis rocking the party, the upcoming national convention and the call for former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race, among other issues

What is the update on the controversy that trailed the conduct of Lagos PDP state congress?

Actually, there was controversy, but I think the leadership at the national level has weighed in, seeking to reshape the whole exercise. What actually happened was that when the other congresses of the other 23 states were conducted four years ago, we were not part of that congress. So, our own time now has lapsed. So, we have started from the ward to the local government, to the state.

We had the first and the second leg, free and fair, well handled by the Deputy National Secretary, who is the most senior officer in the state as directed by the National Working Committee (NWC) that the state congress should be taken after convention, because the tenure of the incumbent state exco officers will lapse by February 2026. There was this rationale of questioning why the congress in the first place as everybody thought the congress would come after the convention.

But suddenly, Chief Bode George went into an agreement with the national leadership that the National Executive Committee (NEC) has done this and that, but the national, in their wisdom, said, okay, let them go and do the state congress. For every elected officer, there would be an abeyance until the expiry of the tenure of the incumbents in February. That was what we thought.

But, at last the reverse was the case. The agreement for the congress did not take place as requested, so there were controversies. A lot of people were battered. A lot of people were not happy. There were petitions here and there but I think the appeal committee is trying to see that everything are well-positioned.

Is it because of the controversy that the state chairman of the party, Philip Aivoji, distanced himself from the congress?

Aivoji is the head of the incumbent exco, and sincerely, their tenure will elapse in February 2026, when a new exco will emerge. But what was missing there is what I don’t know. Aivoji is a member of the NEC.

Decisions were taken at the NEC before reaching us and he’s a member of the NEC. So, if they take a decision at the NEC and he was not there, or by the NWC, he should be asked what his position is as a state chairman of the party.

That’s on one side. On the second side, if you look at it now, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is the leader of this party in the South-West and he’s the one that has been supporting all the chapters in the zone. You know what we have gone through in the hands of Neysom Wike in this party.

It was Makinde’s coming back to the mainstream that we are standing today. If not, Wike’s allegiance for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu would have ruined this party. I say this very confidently given what I know, and I say it repeatedly that the life and the span of this party lies in the hands of Makinde.

Wike was claiming in the past, that when the party was in disarray, he was the one in the front. Does it mean that when you are in that position, you have to sell the party to the opposition? No, it should not be so. For Makinde, you know him for what he is. He’s a levelheaded gentleman that understands politics and business.

Is the PDP ready for the national convention considering the crisis in some state chapters of the party where they are conducting parallel state congresses?

Those conducting parallel congresses are Wike agents. There is no parallel congress because the mainstream has done its congress. I just came back from Akure as a member of the state congress panel. It was smooth, free and fair.

There was no dissenting voice. All the organs of the party, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the caucus, the NWC and the governor’s forum are now speaking with one voice. That is why we have peace in the party now. So, anybody dissenting against their decision is not a member of this party.

Do you foresee another PDP governor defecting to APC with the rumour that the governor of Enugu State may join the ruling party?

He won’t do that because if he wanted to do that he would have done it long ago. We know that the governor is angry over one of two issues but the party is taking care of that. I know that the man is unhappy over the way the party handled the issue of Udeh Okoye, and as a party, we cannot make a law and use our hands again to knock out that law.

All the organs of the party are now speaking with one voice. That is why we have peace in the party

But, in cases like that, if there is necessity for us to invoke any action, it could be done. That is where all the organs came together, the caucus, the BOT, the NWC and the governor’s forum, to speak in one voice and said we are the owners of the constitution, for peace to reign and for this party to move forward, let us do this.

Do you see PDP freeing itself from Wike’s grip after the national convention?

As it is now, Wike is not having any grip on PDP and we are set for the convention and we in PDP, stylishly, we have gone away from him as agreed by all the organs of the party. So, once the convention takes place, all these toothless bulldogs in Edo State PDP will lose their relevance.

You can imagine somebody telling us that Wike is saying that the party chairmanship should be zoned to the North Central. When there were arguments for North Central to complete to their terms, he said no.

And even if North Central will now be called upon to bring a candidate, should it be Wike that should recommend the parson. Wike believes he can say it and do it like before.

It is never like before. It can never go that way again. So, it’s either he’s still paying his dues for Tinubu and staying in the APC, you cannot be one leg in and one leg out. It cannot work.

Are you not concerned that up till now, PDP has not disciplined Wike and those that sabotage the party in 2023?

That is in process and it is one leg after the other. What I understand very well is that, initially I used to criticize the NWC and Umar Damagum, but I was at a meeting where Damagum exposes the whole situation about suspension and all that and everybody calmed down and said this guy is moving and he’s giving us fruit for success.

There is calmness and everything is going orderly within the ranks of the party and we have from now till November. The only outstanding election in our hands is the Anambra governorship election. After that, we will be preparing for the 2027 general election.

Will Governor Makinde run for the presidency in 2027?

Makinde is running. He will run and we are ready to support him. We are not saying Makinde should be forced on anybody. Let anybody from the South come out, we will defeat anybody that comes out at the convention.

Do you think he can stand Tinubu in the South West?

This is not boxing. It’s not a race for boxing. It’s a race of experience and money. Makinde has been a billionaire at the age of 21. He’s a petroleum engineer.

He has been counting billions at the age of 23. So, Makinde is the best choice for us. Forget about anybody. I don’t care, let that person come out and meet us at the convention.

We will match anybody money for money and beat that person. Presidential contest is not a boxing contest. It’s not wrestling. It’s a job of experience and all these things.

Some people are calling on former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race on the platform of the PDP. Do you think Makinde will match him if he does so?

Jonathan should come to the convention. Nobody is going to give him a ticket on the freewill. Let him come and face the convention; that is the constitution. Jonathan is a southerner, Makinde is a southerner, let them face each other at the convention and we will see who blinks first.

Why I am against Jonathan is because he dropped the party immediately after 2015 elections. That was the same thing Atiku did. And if I may ask, which platform is Jonathan contesting on? Is it on the very platform that he threw away since 2015?