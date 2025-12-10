PDP New Mission’s To Reclaim Nigeria – Turaki

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, said the party is on a mission to reclaim Nigeria from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

Turaki, who was addressing the Forum of PDP State Chairmen, regretted that instead of moving the country forward since 2015 when it took over, the APC “is taking us retrogressively.”

“Nigerians are living witnesses that the achievements, the progress that had been made in the 16 years of PDP’s glorious years have either been destroyed, or shattered, or reversed.

“And that is why today, whenever Nigerians speak, they beg, they plead: ‘if you can’t take us anywhere further, please take us back to where we were in 2015.'”

He, however, assured Nigerians “that we have listened to you. We are not taking you back to 2015 when we left. We will take over power by the special grace of God in 2027.

“And thereafter, we will begin the journey to taking Nigeria and Nigerians to the promised land. It’s possible, it’s doable, we’ve done it before, and we’re going to do it again.”

Turaki told the state chairmen that the meeting was not just for housekeeping, but an opportunity to interface with them and to get a first-hand report of the state of the party in their various states.

The National Chairman stated that the success of the new National Working Committee (NWC) is contingent upon the amount of understanding and support it gets from the Forum of State Chairmen.

“And that is why, very early in the day, we’ve invited you to discuss with you, not only to discuss the handover note by the immediate past leadership of this party, but to lay before you our programme of action and then seek your guidance, seek your views, seek your comments, even your criticisms, because you are the ones that are in the field.

“You stand in a better position to advise us, to guide us on what the expectations of Nigerians are from us; you are in a better position to advise us what the feelings and thinking of Nigerians, especially members of our party, are,” he stated.