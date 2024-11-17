PDP Needs Spiritual Cleansing – Primate Ayodele

Share

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday revealed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is under a spell that needs to be cleansed spiritually.

Primate Ayodele who made this known in a press statement issued by his media aide, Tosin Oshodi said the main opposition party has been cursed and it is affecting the party’s victory at the central, except the party undergoes spiritual cleansing.

The prophet stated that the spell will continue to make the party unstable till it is no longer viable for candidates to win any kind of election.

READ ALSO:

He said: “There is a spell on PDP. The party needs to undergo cleansing and look for a real candidate at the central otherwise, the curse will make them unstable till it gets to a stage where no kind of elections can be won anymore.”

Primate Ayodele made it known that if peradventure, a glorious person emerges as the candidate of the party, especially for the 2027 general election, the spell will affect the victory of the individual except there is a form of spiritual cleansing in the party.

“Even if a glorious person comes out of the party as a candidate, the curse will not make such a candidate win. If the party doesn’t cleanse itself, even some governors will be affected, they won’t get their second term,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: