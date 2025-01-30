PDP Need To Speak With Obi, Other Political Leaders To Defeat APC – Olafeso

Share

A member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation committee, Eddy Olafeso has said the party must speak with Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate and other opposition political party leaders for an alliance that will defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Olaeso who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Wednesday noted that the PDP needs to court Obi and speak to every person who is somebody in the country and who can garner one or two votes to have a chance against the APC in 2027.

He reiterated the need for a strong alliance to battle APC in 2027, saying that it would be very difficult for one political party to defeat the ruling party.

He blamed PDP leadership for the balkanisation of the party ahead of the 2023 election which contributed to its loss at the polls

“It is not only here that you have alliances; you have people working together to be able to win an election.

“It happened in Ghana not quite a long time ago and that is exactly what we all should do at this moment, no single party can defeat APC alone, don’t let us delude ourselves. We must all come together to fight.” Olafeso added.

New Telegraph recalls that Obi, who was an aspirant under the PDP, left the party before its primary in 2022 to the Labour Party where he garnered a total of 6,101,533 votes to come third in the election behind the eventual winner Tinubu.

