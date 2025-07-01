PDP NEC: No Victor As Democracy Won – Saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki on Monday stated that there is no victor and no vanquished on the conduct of the 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) as democracy won.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that despite the interruption by security operatives at the PDP National Secretariat, the party still held its NEC meeting.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Saraki said members agreed to ensure unity within the party.

Saraki said: “This evening, our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), successfully concluded the 100th edition of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“It was a symbolic gathering, as the meeting could have either been the breaking point, going by events of the last 48 hours, or the junction to cross the Rubicon and march forward into greater heights. Our esteemed leaders chose the latter.

“Today, there was no victor and no vanquished. The winner today is the PDP. Another winner is Nigeria’s democracy because, without a vibrant opposition, democracy dies.

“Again, millions of our party members and supporters, who are located in all the 774 LGAs across the country, also emerged winners.

“To achieve victory for the party and the great people under its golden umbrella, all the leaders at the meeting resolved to jettison our differences and rally together to pursue a common goal: forget the past, rebuild trust that might have been broken, and give peace a chance.

“I am particularly happy about the meeting for two reasons. One, we all agreed on the need for unity as a way of sending a signal to the entire nation that the PDP can only wax stronger.

“This is because we have to live up to the expectations of the generality of our people as the only alternative capable of providing good leadership to our country. Two, the spirit of give and take dominated our frank discussions.”