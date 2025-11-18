PDP NEC Expels Makinde, Bala Mohammed, Bode George, Others

…Dissolves Oyo, Bauchi, Ekiti, Lagos Excos, Others

In a swift turn of events, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday expelled the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed and Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, from the party.

The party also announced the expulsion of the former Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Senator Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja and others, over allegations bordering on anti-party activities.

Correspondingly, the NEC approved the dissolution of the State Executive Councils of Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, Edo, and Ekiti States.

New Telegraph reports that these resolutions were decided at the 103 NEC meeting of the party held at the national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, November 18.

The Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, who presented the memo for the expulsion, said it was a result of the affected party members’ disregard for court judgments, an action he said put the party in disrepute.

The NEC meeting’s Communique, which was read by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, says, “The National Executive Committee (NEC) met on 18 November 2025 to address recent developments affecting the unity, stability, and constitutional order of our Party.

“At a time when Nigerians look to the PDP for leadership, NEC convened to uphold truth, justice, discipline, and respect for the rule of law.

“NEC expressed deep concern over the actions of some members who violated subsisting court orders by organising and attending a purported and unauthorised convention. This act triggered confusion, factionalisation, and the defection of governors and legislators nationwide.

“NEC reaffirmed that the PDP draws its legitimacy from strict adherence to its Constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not from impunity.

“NEC received the report of the Acting National Chairman, Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, detailing breaches of Articles 58(1) and 59(1), including anti-party activities, disobedience to court orders, and conduct bringing the Party into disrepute.

NEC approved the commencement of disciplinary procedures against the following: Adolphus Wabara, Olabode George, Ben N. Obi, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), Bala Mohammed, Oluseyi Makinde, Dauda Lawal, Taofiq Arapaja, Setonji Koshoedo, Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, Woyengikuro Daniel, Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, Emmanuel Ogidi, Sumaila Adamu Burga, Umar Sani, Udom Emmanuel and Emmanuel Enorden.

“NEC further resolved that Chief Ali Odefa must refund all salaries and allowances collected after his expulsion on 12 December 2024. These actions are taken to preserve order and discipline within the Party. NEC also ratified Hon. Chidiebere Egwu Goodluck as Acting National Vice Chairman (South East).

“NEC ratified the dissolution of State Excos in Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos and Ekiti. The NWC is directed to constitute caretaker committees and begin fresh congresses immediately, while the Edo State Exco, led by Barr. Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor has been approved.

“NEC directed Deputies in all National Working Committee positions now vacant owing to expulsion to assume the substantive positions in acting capacity and function as NWC members.

“NEC also formally ratified the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

“NEC directed the legal team and NWC to commence immediate constitutional action to recover seats of all elected officials who defected from the PDP, in line with Sections 68(1)(g) and 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution.

“NEC approved a Party-wide reconciliation initiative to heal divisions and rebuild trust, while ensuring that reconciliation does not undermine discipline. A nationwide membership audit and revalidation will begin ahead of the 2027 elections.

“NEC acknowledged the anxieties among members but assures the Party faithful that these decisions are aimed at stabilising and strengthening the PDP.

“The NEC affirms that the era of indiscipline is over. The PDP will not bow to lawlessness or personal ambition.

“With unity, discipline, and renewed purpose, the PDP will rebuild stronger and restore public confidence ahead of the next electoral cycle.”Earlier in their opening remarks, the BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman urged the party members to remain steadfast, expressing confidence that the PDP will surmount its problems.