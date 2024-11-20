PDP NEC: Damagum Rallies State Chairmen For Support

Share

The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, on Wednesday, met with state chairmen of the party in Abuja, barely eight days before the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Recall that the PDP has scheduled its NEC meeting for November 28, after three postponements, and speculations that members may call for change in the party’s leadership.

Damagum who has been PDP’s acting National Chairman since March 2023 when the former Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, was sacked, had been under pressure to cede the position to someone from the North Central, to serve out Ayu’s tenure.

Damagum was PDP Deputy National Chairman (North) before his elevation, and he is from North East.

Though he denied that the meeting with the state chairmen had anything to do with the NEC meeting, it was gathered that the acting National Chairman was seeking for their endorsement to remain in the office.

Damagum said before the meeting went into the close door, said that it was not the first time such a meeting was held by the party leadership.

“For the record, I want to make it very clear that this meeting was to interact with the state chairmen.

“You can see from the introduction, more than half of the state chairmen here are brand new, for us to know ourselves and also discuss other matters such as the coming zonal congresses.

“It has nothing to do, like has been insinuated in the social media, about NEC or something of that nature. I have not met any of you chairmen, from the time you were invited until in this hall,” he said.

PDP completed the conduct of congresses last year, in 26 states where the tenure of the execute committee members ended.

Also, the interim Chairman of the PDP Chairmen’s Forum Austin Nwachukwu, said the meeting was simply to familiarise themselves with the National Working Committee (NWC) members.

Nwachukwu who is also Chairman of Imo State, denied that the issue of next week’s NEC meeting was discussed at the meeting, but quickly added, “What is the need for new leadership when the tenure of the NWC will end next year?

“We are here today, we didn’t see anybody coming to accuse the NWC of anything or that this is the issue that we should look at.”

PDP has not vacated the court judgement that barred it from removing Damagum as acting National Chairman till the tenure ends in December next year.

