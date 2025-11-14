PDP Nat’l Convention To Hold In Ibadan – Fintiri

On Thursday, Governor of Adamawa State and Chairman, Convention Planning Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri, declared that the party is heading to Ibadan, Oyo State capital, for the elective National Convention.

Governor Fintiri gave this assurance in a brief interview with journalists despite calls to suspend the convention amid the Federal High Court ruling.

The meeting, which was held at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, was attended by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba and ex-Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki, among others.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, an excited Gov Fintiri said, “We’ve just come out of our critical stakeholders’ meeting where a lot of elaborate decisions were taken.

“I want to tell you here that we are going to Ibadan for our convention, and the convention is sacrosanct.”

Efforts to get further comments from him on the state of the party failed as his security aides quickly led him away.