PDP Nat’l Convention Must Be Inclusive – BoT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for unity, sacrifice and inclusion in the November 15 National Convention of the party.

The PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, in a message at the board’s meeting in Abuja on Monday, said no political family thrives on endless exclusion.

Wabara, whose speech was read by the Secretary of the board, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, advised the PDP to apply wisdom and flexibility in enforcing its rules.

“If necessary, we must relax or regulate certain party laws to accommodate genuine interests and reintegrate those who truly desire to return,” he said.

The former President of the Senate added that reclaiming victory for PDP in 2027 will demand more than rhetoric.

“It will demand sacrifice in exchange for the collective interest of the party and, more importantly, the Nigerian people,” he said.

He stated that the November 15 National Convention must reflect the spirit of unity, sacrifice and inclusion, adding, “it will be our chance to renew leadership, strengthen our structures, and send a powerful signal that the PDP is ready for 2027.”

Wabara admitted that the road to 2027 will not be easy, but quickly added, “If we unite, if we embrace sacrifice, if we open our doors in reconciliation, there is no doubt in my mind that the PDP will once again rise as the hope of Nigerians.

“Let us leave this meeting with the spirit of determination, solidarity and faith in our great party together.

“Let us write the next chapter of the PDP together. Let us march towards 2027 as one united family, ready to restore Nigeria to the path of greatness.”

PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, called for maturity in handling the issue of zoning of national offices in the forthcoming National Convention.

Damagum stated that zoning has always been one of the pillars of balance, stability and fairness within the party, adding that the decisions the party takes regarding it will significantly shape the confidence Nigerians place in its internal democratic processes.

He also called for commitment in the implementation of the 35 per cent affirmative action for women as enshrined in the PDP constitution.

“It is no longer enough to keep this on paper. We must translate it into action. Implementation is a true measure of commitment,” he stated.