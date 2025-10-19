PDP Nat’l Convention In Fresh Crisis As Anyanwu Denies Signing INEC Letter

The upcoming November 15 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faces fresh uncertainty as the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has disclaimed a letter purportedly sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as forged.

Anyanwu, in a letter dated October 16, 2025, and addressed to INEC, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Inspector General of Police, alleged that his signature was cloned on a document purportedly notifying INEC of the convention.

The disputed letter, with reference number PDP/DOM/GF.2/Vol.1M/25–140, and dated August 25, 2025, was reportedly among those presented as official communication from the PDP leadership to INEC.

However, Senator Anyanwu insisted he did not sign or authorize anyone to sign such correspondence, describing the act as a criminal forgery aimed at misleading the electoral commission.

He wrote:

“The letter in circulation is a forged/cloned version of my signature. I therefore request that this criminal conduct by officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their collaborators within INEC be investigated and the culprits prosecuted.”

The development comes barely weeks after PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman, Senator Bala Mohammed, told the party’s 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that all letters concerning the convention had been duly signed.

Meanwhile, the case challenging the conduct of the convention is currently before the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho.