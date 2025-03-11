PDP National Secretary: S’Court Reserves Judgment In Anyanwu’s Suit

Share

The Supreme Court yesterday reserved judgment in an appeal filed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu seeking to nullify his removal as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The apex court reserved the judgment after taking arguments from Anyanwu’s counsel. Kingsley Njemanze (SAN) and Chief Paul Erokoro SAN who stood for Aniagu Emmanuel.

Justice Musa Aba-Aji who led the 5-man panel of Justices that heard the matter said that the date for the judgment delivery would be communicated to all parties when ready.

Anyanwu who was removed from office on account of his resignation to contest the last Imo governorship election which he lost had sued the PDP leadership for blocking him to continue to remain in office having lost his gubernatorial ambition.

At the proceedings, Anyanwu urged the Supreme Court to void and set aside the the judgments of the The Federal High court and the Court of appeal in Enugu which had in their concurrent judgments removed him as PDP National Secretary.

He insisted that having lost his gubernatorial adventure in Imo governorship poll in 2023, he should be allowed to stage a come back to retain the same office he resigned from.

However, counsel to Aniagu Emmanuel, Chief Paul Erokoro SAN told the Justices that Anyanwu’s prayer violated the Constitution of the PDP adding that having resigned as the National Secretary to contest another election, he cannot be allowed to return to the office.

PDP and Ambassador Illiya Damagun who are the 2nd and 3rd respondents in the appeal did not file any process for or against Anyanwu’s suit.

However, the 4th respondent, Ali Odeifa, objected to the request of Anyanwu’s bid to return to the office of the National Secretary.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

