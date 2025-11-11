PDP National Convention: Oyo Court Adjourns Suit To Nov 12

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan yesterday again adjourned the hearing of a motion on notice in a case filed by Folahan Adelabi against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its Acting National Chairman, and others till tomorrow.

The presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, had last week ruled on an ex-parte motion ordering the PDP to proceed with its scheduled national convention while adjourning the hearing of the motion on notice till yesterday, November 10, 2025.

The claimant/applicant is seeking an order of the court restraining the defendants — Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri (for himself and members of the National Convention Organising Committee); and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) — or their agents, from truncating or frustrating the conduct of the party’s scheduled National Convention.

However, after listening to the counsel for both parties yesterday, the presiding judge urged them “to file all the processes for effective take-off of the case.”

Justice Akintola also directed the PDP leadership to adhere strictly to the guidelines, timetable and schedule of activities earlier released for the convention.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till tomorrow to take all pending applications before the court. Meanwhile, journalists were barred from gaining access to the courtroom to cover the proceedings with security operatives strategically positioned at the entrance of the court to prevent them from entering.