PDP National Chairman: Suswam Joins Race to Succeed Ayu

Former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, at the weekend declared his intention to vie for the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to complete the tenure of ousted Dr Iyorchia Ayu, which has been zone to Benue and indeed the North Central.

Suswam, who represented Benue North East in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, disclosed this in Katsina-Ala when he met with the Benue State chapter of the PDP, State Working Committee (SWC) and PDP caucus of the Benue North East senatorial district at separate meetings in Makurdi and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas, respectively.

The former governor said he has consulted widely and has been given the go-ahead by leaders of the party in the state, including former Governor Samuel Ortom, former Senate President, David Mark, Senator Abba Moro and the SWC of the party.

He said the constitution of the party has given the North Central and especially Benue State, the right to complete the tenure of Senator Ayu, whose tenure was short-lived via the court. Suswam added that as a committed and loyal member of the party, he had always given his support to the party and was ready to unite it and mobilise the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

He admonished supporters of the party to bury the hatchet over the past general election and come together as one family to move the party forward, as he stressed that; “The PDP remains the only viable vehicle that can lead Nigeria to the promising land.”