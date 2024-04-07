PDP Mourns Stampede Victims In Sokoto

…Demands thorough investigations, Compensation to families victims

The Sokoto State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has learnt of the very unfortunate stampede at the residence of the Senator Representing Sokoto North, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, at Gawon Nama area in Sokoto that resulted in the loss of lives and injuries during the distribution of Sallah items to crowds of people.

A statement issued in Sokoto by Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, Publicity Secretary, PDP Sokoto State also expressed deep sadness over the incident and extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the 10 people, who passed away, while praying for the recovery of victims, who sustained injuries at the scene of the regrettable occurrence.

The party, however, called on security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the matter, with a view to forestall the ugly incident in the future.

While emphasised that this is not the first time it has happened at the same place, due to poor arrangements, without regard to the safety of human lives.

“Our party believes that the people deserve genuine dividends of democracy, that will take them out of poverty, rather than the occasional spray of cash on the street and dehumanizing exercise of sharing out cheap items, at the cost of their safety”

The PDP therefore, demands the payment of compensation to the families of those who lost their lives and others who were injured at the gates of Senator Wamakko.