PDP More Concerned With Party Convention Than Winning Elections – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently more focused on uniting its members, holding its proposed national convention, and setting up a leadership structure than on winning elections.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday after inspecting some projects. He noted that if stakeholders in the party are sincere about reconciliation, efforts should focus on bringing members together without rancour.

The minister said the party still has a chance of winning elections, adding that despite the odds, the PDP won one council out of six and secured 17 out of 45 councillorship seats in the just concluded FCT Area Council elections.

He said, “If truly we are sincere and want reconciliation, obviously we have chances, but for me the first thing now is to make sure the party is united and prepares for its convention.

“The truth is that you must not always win elections. Look at what happened in the FCT; nobody gave us a chance, yet out of 45 seats, we were able to win 17.

“And you know that Gwagwalada is one important local government area, and the PDP won there. So, for me, I believe in sincerity.”

Wike reiterated that the party would not back down from its proposed national convention scheduled to hold on March 29 and 30.

He added, “After the convention, we will now talk about the next step, but obviously the convention will hold.”