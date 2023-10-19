PDP May Sanction Ihedioha Over Absence At Imo Guber Rally

The hammer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) may fall on former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, for his absence at the party’s governorship campaign flag-off in Owerri on Wednesday.

Ihedioha had obtained a PDP nomination form to vie for the party’s ticket for the November 11 election but later withdrew from the race.

He has been a political rival of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who later emerged as PDP candidate for the governorship.

It was gathered that at a South East PDP stakeholders meeting held in Enugu on Monday, party leaders from the zone resolved to close ranks and give full support to the party’s candidate, Senator Anyanwu.

Party leaders from the zone, especially Imo State, were mandated to attend the flag-off, but to the chagrin of the leaders, Ihedioha was conspicuously absent.

No reason was given for his absence, but it was believed he is still nursing grievances for losing out to Anyanwu for the PDP ticket.

Said a source, “Party leaders are not happy, and are disappointed with Hon. Ihedioha for his absence at the flag-off, which is in clear defiance and disregard to the decision of the South East leaders of the party in Enugu, where it was unanimously agreed that all party leaders from Imo State should attend the event.

“Hon. Ihedioha was part of that agreement; his decision to stay away from a very crucial event such as the campaign flag-off of the party ahead of a decisive election in his state despite the express decision and directive of the party is rather unfortunate.

“A mark of a good party leader in a democratic setting is simple respect for decisions and agreements reached by the Party. Hon. Ihedioha was part of the decision at the Enugu meeting but chose to act in defiance of the agreement and directive.”

PDP South East zonal meeting is again scheduled this Friday in Enugu, and the absence of the former governor at the rally might be discussed.

The source, however, described the campaign flag-off as a “huge success.

“The mammoth crowd was organic and showed that the people of Imo State are solidly behind our party. It also confirmed that our party in Imo State is united behind our candidate, Senator Anyanwu.