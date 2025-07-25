The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Umar Damagum, at the National Executive Committee meeting on Thursday in Abuja, expressed his confidence in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite the avalanche of departures made by its members to the new coalition-incepted party, African Democratic Party, the chairman assured its members that PDP remained the party with the structure, national acceptability, and legacy capable of bearing the weight of great nation-building.

“I must address the matter of a so-called coalition recently formed, which includes some defecting members of our party,” he said.

“On this issue, I am pleased to report that this political experiment is nothing to lose sleep over.

“They say, a bird in hand is worth two in the bush. Some people have recently learned this truth in the most uncomfortable way.

“Many who jumped on the coalition bandwagon have already returned to our fold. Some even claimed they never left and merely attended a meeting; we accept their confessions without prejudice.

“Let me add that this reversal is not limited to PDP members alone. Individuals from other political parties who initially joined this coalition have realised that the venture is ill-fated and their swift return is proof of this,” the Chairman said.

In the same vein, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, urged those who left the party to return, as the door remained open for them

“This is not the time for calling names. This is not the time for abuses.

“We sympathise with those who became impatient and left, but certainly they will understand, and we will still leave the door ajar for them to come in when they wish to, within a time limit.

“We will not continue to condone indiscipline in this party, because indiscipline is what brought us these challenges.

“Definitely, the party has shown resilience, and the governors are going through a lot of challenges, just like the NWC.

“We will continue to express confidence in the organs of the party,” he said.