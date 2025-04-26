PDP, LP, NNPP, ZLP State Chairmen Flay Defections

Share

The wave of defections that swept across the nation during the week has drawn sharp reactions and condemnation from members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

In a dramatic political shift, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori led former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, along with all political appointees, elected public office holders, and party executives in a mass defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Okowa, who was the running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, joined the APC following a closed-door meeting at the Government House in Asaba on Wednesday.

Similarly, the NNPP and Labour Party have also witnessed significant defections to the APC, with many members citing internal disputes and related issues as their motivation.

While commenting on the gale of defections, the Chairman of the Anambra State chapter of the PDP, Chief Chidi Chidebe raised fresh alarm over how members of the opposition parties in the country are being allegedly intimidated into dumping their political parties for the ruling APC.

Also speaking on the issue, a member representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, assured party faithful and loyalists in the state and across the country that the party remains steadfast in its commitment towards providing a credible alternative to the disastrous 10-year reign of the ruling APC in Nigeria.

In his view, Comrade Adebayo Bello, Osun State Chairman of the Labour Party, expressed concern over the recent wave of defections by prominent politicians from opposition parties to the APC, describing the moves as driven largely by self-interest rather than love for the people.

Also, following the abrupt defection of Senator AbduRahman Kawu Sumaila from the NNPP to the APC in Kano State, the State Chairman of the NNPP, Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, said that the Senator lacks any serious political pedigree.

Speaking on the defection of Governor Oborevwori from the PDP to the APC, the Delta State Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Comrade Emeka Nkwoala said, “It is like PDP is down. LP is also down with internal crisis. But that is not enough to plunge Nigeria into a one-party system. ZLP will standout to provide credible alternative for Nigerians in 2027. The gale of defections to APC is dangerous to our democracy. That everybody is rushing in a ‘lest we should be the last’ to APC is another name for ‘where-belle-face politics’.

On his part, the Senator, representing Delta North, Prince Ned Nwoko, warned Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his supporters that defected to the APC to leave behind all the bad habits that caused the PDP great pains and were responsible for its dwindling condition.

Also commenting, the Edo State chapter of the PDP and the Labour Party (LP) lamented the danger the mass defection from opposition parties to the ruling APC portrays to Nigeria democracy.

Opposition party members being intimidated to join APC, says Anambra PDP chair

Chief Chidi Chidebe contended that most people that have left the PDP for the APC have not provided any cogent and verifiable reasons for leaving their parties for the APC.

He argued that those who joined the APC were claiming that they did it in the interest of their states, wondering how their states would benefit from their defection to a political party that has since inception been a source of frustration for Nigerians. He stated: “Is it for good governance or what? And of what importance is their defection to APC to the socioeconomic development of the states in question in view of the style of governance of that party?

“Though some persons may have their personal reasons or interests or whatever but none has been able to justify the reason behind their defection to the APC.

“Sometimes you hear them make bold statements that it is in the interest of the state but tell us how it is in the interest of the state you cannot. “You make the reasons vague and there is a very high rate of intimidation and many people are being cajoled in one way or the other to take these decisions and I don’t know why. Every well-meaning Nigerians know that this government of the APC is one that nobody would contemplate going to alliance with.”

Defections: PDP remains intact, steadfast under Gov Makinde, Olajide

Hon. Adedeji Olajide, a two- term federal lawmaker and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, said that the PDP remains intact despite the defections, while addressing party leaders drawn from ward 11 of Ibadan South West local area of Oyo State at his Adeoyo residence on Friday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by Tolu Mustapha, Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs to the lawmaker, he allayed the fears of party leaders on the defection of a couple of party members from the PDP to the APC across the country in recent times.

Olajide said these defections remain a tactical win for the PDP as most of the defectors will naturally dislodge the internal running of the APC, as most of those who will be affected by the coming of the new entrants will cross over to the PDP.

Citing the example of the Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Olajide, he said that the loss of Sheriff to APC will upturn a lot of dynamics within their party, which will eventually lead to a mass exodus of those who will naturally be affected back to PDP.

“This is a win – win situation for both parties. Gov. Sheriff moving to APC will naturally upstage some prominent players with that party and a mass exodus will naturally hit APC in Delta state. The PDP is their natural habitat, hence there is no cause for alarm.

“A couple of gubernatorial hopefuls have definitely been upstaged by Sheriff ‘s movement and they will go back to their drawing board to plan their next move, which is PDP.

“I can assure you that the leaders of PDP are on top of this. Don’t forget that the election period is here, hence political moves and calculations are earnestly ongoing. The transfer window is actively open, hence such moves are not unexpected”.

Osun Labour Party Chairman slams defections to APC

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, Adebayo Bello said that while the recent defection of Hon. Wole Oke from the PDP as well as the defection of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC is a constitutional right and a democratic practice, in Nigeria’s political landscape, it is often a sign of opportunism.

“Defection is one of the features of democracy. A political party is made up of people, and they are free to move. But the real problem lies in our constitution, it allows elected officials to cross to other parties without consequence,” Bello said.

He called for reforms that would mandate any elected official who defects from the party that brought him or her to power to resign from their position.

“If you’re elected under party A, and you move to party B, you should vacate your seat. That is the only way to preserve the integrity of our democracy. Unfortunately, the constitution is silent on this,” he added.

Referring to Wole Oke’s defection, Bello said the lawmaker’s excuse that he needed to join the ruling party to complete constituency projects was a reflection of the deeply flawed political culture in Nigeria.

Bello further warned that such political behavior may push Nigeria towards a defacto one-party system, comparing it to the late military dictator Sani Abacha’s era when federal power was allegedly used to lure politicians to the government’s side.

“Today, they use federal might to threaten people with EFCC and ICPC cases. Look at what Adams Oshiomhole said when he was APC chairman, that anyone who joins the APC will have their sins forgiven. That’s the trend now,” Bello said.

As the 2027 general elections approach, Bello said the implications of these defections will ultimately be felt by the people.

“The people are watching. Many of these politicians have exposed themselves as self-serving. We in the Labour Party are engaging in public sensitisation every week to make voters more politically aware,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP said that the resignation of Hon. Wole Oke from the party did not come as a surprise.

The Director of Media and Publicity for the PDP, Oladimeji Bamiji, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph described Oke’s move as “an expected occurrence,” emphasising that the party will not engage in unnecessary propaganda or personal attacks, regardless of political differences.

Senator Kawu’s exit from NNPP in Kano not an issue – Chairman

Hashimu Dungurawa, who was responding to the defections of Senator AbduRahman Kawu Sumaila late Wednesday, said, “you should know that Kawu Sumaila lacks any political value to cause sleepless nights for us. Don’t forget that Kawu Sumaila political pedigree started well only when he joined NNPP/Kwankwasiyya block; he has never won any elections from his Kano South Senatorial District”.

The NNPP Chairman while commenting on possibly losing Kano South because of Senator Kawu’s defection and other sundry matters, emphasised that, “even in Kano South Senatorial District, he couldn’t achieve any meaningful political milestones. We made Kawu Sumaila politically, he was earlier on effectively blocked by Senator Kabiru Gaya and others, so if today he said he is leaving us good riddance to bad rubbish”.

Delta ZLP: Oborevwori succumbed to anti-democracy against Nigerians

The Chairman of Delta ZLP Comrade Emeka Nkwoala, said further that it is unfortunate that PDP, which he said “has been the only credible opposition since 2015, until 2023 when LP seconded it, is crumbling and bowing to pressure from APC that posed credible opposition against PDP for 16 years, until it grabbed power from them.”

“For us at ZLP in Delta, we are unperturbed, but definitely not happy that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori joined the bandwagon, and instead of defecting to anchor credible opposition to stabilise democracy for Nigerians and Deltans, he succumbed to one-party system pursuit of the APC,” he said.

Leave your bad habits behind in the PDP, Ned Nwoko tells Oborevwori

Senator Ned Nwoko, who also dumped the PDP and joined APC some months ago, said that Governor Oborevwori should ensure that his political shift spark transformative and progressive leadership but a break from the past.

Although he described his defection as “historic”, he said that he should let his realignment with the APC be an opportunity to reshape the political and developmental landscape of Delta State and Nigeria at large.

He noted that the defection move should not be “symbolic but must reflect a deeper commitment to progressive governance.”

He said, “No one pours new wine into old wineskins. This moment is not just about shifting allegiances, it is about the bold possibilities now within reach, possibilities like the creation of Anioma and New Delta states.”

He challenged the Governor to lead with courage and clarity, “Let us move forward, not cautiously, but courageously—with clarity and conviction. All eyes are now on Delta’s leadership to see whether this political shift will translate into meaningful structural change and lasting legacy,” he said.

Edo PDP, LP lament danger to democratic governance

The PDP and the LP which have been mostly hit by the gale of defections currently rocking Nigerian political landscape alleged in Edo State that the ruling APC is coercing members of the opposition parties to join the ruling party.

Recall that the only LP Senator in Edo State, Neda Imasuen, representing Edo South Senatorial District may dump Labour Party for the ruling APC.

It was gathered that the Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo on Political Mobilization and Engagement, Hon Eugene Utubor, on Tuesday night visited Senator Imasuen.

Sources said that the meeting, which lasted several hours, centered on discussions on having Imasuen to join the party.

Imansuen, who is the Chairman of House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, was said to have expressed gratitude for the visit and commended the efforts of Governor Monday Okpebholo in driving development in the state.

Speaking on the planned rumoured defection of Senator Imasuen, the Chairman of Labour Party in Edo State, Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi said ,there is no single truth to the rumour, adding that the gale of defection witnessed is responsible for the rumours.

On his part, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Edo State PDP Dr. Tony Aziegbemi said in an interview with Saturday Telegraph that his party would come out of its current crisis stronger than before.

Share