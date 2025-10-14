New Telegraph

October 14, 2025
PDP Loses Three Kaduna Reps To APC

The wave of defections in the National Assembly continued on Tuesday as three members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers who defected are Aliyu Abdullahi of Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency, Abdulkareem Ahmed of Kaduna South Federal Constituency, and Sadiq Abdullahi, representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency. Their defection notices were formally read out by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu during plenary.

The ceremony was attended by Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, highlighting the political significance of the move

