PDP LGA Congress: Turnah Hails Peaceful Conduct Of Exercise

As the Peoples Democratic Party’s Local Government Congress held across Bayelsa State at the weekend, the Acting Chairman of the PDP in the state, Barrister Alabh George Turnah, MON, has applauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise across the state.

Turnah, who is also the Zonal Secretary of the party, South South Zone, said that the turnout and enthusiasm of party members demonstrated that the PDP remains the dominant political platform in Bayelsa State.

Held at the Ogbia Brotherhood Hall in Ogbia Town, headquarters of Ogbia Local Government Area, Turnah, speaking to journalists after participating in the Congress, maintained that the large gathering of party faithful during the exercise showed clearly that the PDP still enjoys massive grassroots support in the state.

“As a family, we should keep faith in God and keep hope alive, for joy is coming. PDP is Bayelsa and Bayelsa is PDP. The support base for PDP in Bayelsa State is organic.”

Turnah commended the organizers of the Congress and disclosed that reports reaching him from across the eight local government areas indicated that the exercise was peaceful and orderly.

He also appreciated the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noting that the electoral body monitored the process in line with statutory provisions.

Turnah further acknowledged the commitment of party delegates who traveled from the 105 wards of the state to their respective local government headquarters to participate in the Congress.

Reflecting on the situation in Ogbia, he noted that the level of participation was a clear indication of the PDP’s strong presence in the area.

According to him, the party has historically played a significant role in the political development of Ogbia, and the people remain appreciative of its contributions.

The PDP leader in Bayelsa State also used the opportunity to commend Governor Douye Diri for fostering a peaceful political atmosphere in the state.

He noted that the calm and friendly political environment in Bayelsa had made it possible for political activities such as the Congress to be conducted without tension.

Turnah said Bayelsa’s political culture, rooted in tolerance and mutual respect, serves as a model for other states in the country.

He also praised the role of security agencies for maintaining order during the exercise across the state.

In a show of appreciation, Turnah commended former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for what he described as effective leadership in sustaining the party as a strong and viable political force in Nigeria.

He congratulated all elected officials who emerged from the Congress across the eight local government areas and urged them to remain committed to the ideals and objectives of the party.

According to him, those elected must be prepared to serve diligently and act as worthy ambassadors of the PDP at their respective levels.

Ogbia Local Government Area PDP has Morgan Ofoni Goodnews as Chairman, Doogood Akpufu as Vice Chairman, Alex Koginam as Secretary, Adogi Nathan as Youth Leader, George Adionin as Treasurer, Alfred Eto as Publicity Secretary, and James Martha as Women Leader, among others.

The Congress, held simultaneously at the headquarters of the eight local government areas, witnessed a large turnout of party delegates and faithful drawn from the 105 wards of the state.

Reports from across the state indicated that the exercise was conducted in a calm and organized atmosphere, reinforcing confidence among stakeholders that the PDP remains firmly rooted at the grassroots despite contrary opinions in some quarters.

The event was also attended by representatives of the national and zonal leadership of the PDP, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party stakeholders, and security personnel who monitored the exercise.

Recall that the successful conduct of the LGA Congress represents another important milestone in the PDP’s ongoing internal electoral process in Bayelsa State, as the party prepares for the next phases of its congresses and positions itself for future electoral contests, particularly the 2027 general elections.