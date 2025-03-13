PDP Leaders Praising APC Govt Disgusting – Damagum

Share

The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Damagum, on Thursday, said it is disgusting to hear leaders of the party praising the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Damagum, who spoke at the inauguration of the caretaker committee for the South-South zone, cautioned PDP leaders against encouraging the APC administration, insisting that PDP is still the party to beat.

According to him, the party has been tested for 27 years, and it is one of the oldest parties in the country.

“All these shenanigans you see around the APC and the other parties have not been more than 10 years old,” he said, and he wondered if APC would survive up to 27 years.

Damagum said, “There was no election as far as this party is concerned, in the South-South.”

PDP faction loyal to Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike held a zonal congress in Calabar, Cross River State, on February 22, and said it elected zonal executives of the party.

But Damagum explained that the tenure of the zonal committee had not expired at the time the so-called zonal election was held.

“We still have a few weeks or a month or so to do the zonal congresses. So we find it necessary to come up with this caretaker committee,” he further explained.

He expressed no doubt that the caretaker committee headed by Emmanuel Ogidi “will be diligent in your responsibility and usher in the new, soon-to-be-elected executive committee of the zone.

“So, I enjoin you to be devoid of any partisanship, to be diligent in the execution of your duties and come up with an all-inclusive executive committee in the zone.”

