PDP Leaders Bank on March NEC for Salvation

As moves are underway to rescue the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from its current leadership crises, there are indications that leaders of party are hoping for a quick resolution of their problems in March. The party is expected to hold its National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting then.

A member of the PDP Reconciliation Committee and former National Vice Chairman of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, blamed the current quagmire on leadership failure over time.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph yesterday, Olafeso however, expressed optimism that the party will put machinery in motion to secure the presidency in 2027.

“The consensus among the leadership of the PDP is that we have been in the wilderness for too long; that anything short of organizing and coordinating ourselves for 2027, the impact will not only be on our party but on the entire nation. So, everybody is having a rethink.

“Our leadership failure brought about a situation where minority leaders are leading Nigeria today, through a minority president, because they did not score the majority of the votes. Atiku and Obi had combined votes of about 13 million. If you remove 8 million out of 13 million, you still have an excess of over five million votes. So, we must not make that mistake again. We must be decisive; we must be selfless, put the country first so that Nigeria can move forward and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

He expressed confidence in the leadership of the party to turn the situation around. Olafeso said: “You can see that the Governors’ Forum in Asaba is being specific and decisive. The idea of jostling for the position of National secretary has been laid to rest. Somebody has been identified and he will act and on March 13, NEC, our party will begin the process of healing. We are very optimistic about it.

On the alleged Nyesom Wike influence and that of the government of the day, Olafeso said he was not surprised that the ruling party was making inroads into the ranks of the opposition.

“Anywhere in the whole world, the ruling party will do everything possible to undermine the opposition. The opposition must be the one to ensure that they stand their ground, and ensure that nobody breaks into their ranks. It is not new that such will be done. PDP itself cannot absolve itself of attempting to undermine the opposition party when we were in government. But we must refuse it.

“I can cite the example of the then Bola Tinubu himself when he was governor of Lagos State at that time. They did not pay him his Local Government allocations but he did not bathe an eyelid. Did we not sweep away five state governments in the South-West at one time? But they resolved to fight. They did the same fighting when they all came together and that led to their victory in 2015. We too must actually mobilise people across board, across political parties, and ensure we get the majority of the votes in 2027.”

On his part, former PDP National Chairman and one-time governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesileize Nwodo, said there was light at the end of the tunnel, adding that Nigerians are banking on the PDP to return the country to the path of good governance.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph yesterday, he said: “If you listen to the governors at the end of their meeting in Asaba, they align themselves with the position of the Court of Appeal, with regard to the secretary of the party; that Udeh Okoye should take over the position. And when the NEC meets in March, they will do the needful with regard to electing a substantive chairman. I believe that when we have a substantive chairman and secretary, things will begin to take shape.”

