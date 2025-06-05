PDP Leader Lauds Tinubu’s Deployment Of COAS To Benue

Share

A leader of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bemgba Iortyom, yesterday commended President Bola Tinubu for deploying the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, to the state to take direct charge of military operations against terrorists suspected herdsmen.

Iortyom observed that the move is coming a few days after legal luminary, Professor Sebastine Hon (SAN), raised a “Save Our Soul” (SOS) to the President in a letter detailing the atrocities of killer Fulani herdsmen and their militia against peasant farmers across the state.

He noted that the correlation between the SOS by the silk and the deployment of the COAS to the state suggests rather too strongly that the Presidency may have all along not been properly briefed on the gravity of the state of insecurity in Benue.

Iortyom, a governorship aspirant in the state ahead 2027 general elections, while appreciating Prof. Hon for taking the matter directly to the President, lamented that failure by other leaders with access to the President to do so is anti-people.

