PDP Lawmakers Rebuff Wole Oke’s Exit

Two lawmakers representing Oriade and Obokun constituencies in the Osun State House of Assembly have refuted claims by federal legislator Oluwole Oke that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is losing political ground in the region.

They insisted the party remains deeply entrenched and focused on governance, not theatrics.

Adewumi Adeyemi Irekandu (Obokun) and Kanmi Ajibola (Oriade), in a joint statement on Tuesday, stated that Oke’s recent defection from the PDP may have stirred media interest but does not reflect the true political situation in the area.

“Hon. Wole Oke may temporarily occupy the federal seat — until the next electoral cycle — but he has clearly lost alignment with the spirit, structure, and will of this constituency,” the statement read.

The lawmakers described Oke’s claims of political realignment and alleged endorsements from local leaders as “falsehoods” and “fabrications.”

They emphasized that all council chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors, and political appointees across the two constituencies remain loyal to the PDP.

“The party structure is intact and energised, not shaken. These are men and women committed to delivering good governance under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke,” they declared.

Reaffirming their loyalty to the PDP, the lawmakers cited the party’s track record and grassroots support as the foundation of its sustained dominance in the region.

“The political space here is defined by service, not noise; by substance, not sentiment,” they added.

“We assure Hon. Wole Oke that when the time comes, the people will respond in the language democracy understands best — at the ballot.”

