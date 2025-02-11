PDP Lawmaker, Magaji Defects To APC 

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered another setback as Amos Magaji, a member of the 10th House of Representatives, officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Magaji, who represents Jaba/Zango Kataf Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, attributed his defection to the lingering crisis within the opposition PDP.

According to the lawmaker, the instability made it impossible for him to remain in the party.

During Tuesday’s plenary session, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas read Magaji’s defection letter on the floor of the House.

In his letter, Magaji expressed dissatisfaction with the unresolved issues in the PDP, emphasizing that internal conflicts at both the national and state levels influenced his decision to switch allegiance.

His departure marks another blow to the opposition party, which has been grappling with internal divisions and a series of defections in recent months.

Magaji is now the third PDP member to leave for the APC since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

He follows in the footsteps of Chris Nkwonta from Abia State and Eriatheke Ibori-Suenu from Delta State, both of whom also cited party instability as their reason for defection.

Their exits further strengthened the ruling APC’s influence in the House of Representatives, giving the party a greater legislative advantage.

Reacting to Magaji’s defection, the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, urged the Speaker to declare his seat vacant in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

Citing Section 68(1g), Chinda argued that lawmakers cannot simply switch parties unless there is a clear division within their original political platform.

He described the trend of defections as a violation of legal and ethical standards, insisting that lawmakers must face the consequences of abandoning their party midterm.

Chinda further criticized the House for allowing what he termed a disregard for constitutional provisions, stating that while members have the right to leave their party, the law is clear on the repercussions of such actions.

He lamented the increasing rate of defections, warning that if not checked, it could erode the integrity of Nigeria’s political system.

With the APC continuously absorbing opposition lawmakers, the ruling party is further consolidating its grip on legislative proceedings, leaving the PDP struggling to maintain its influence in the National Assembly.

