Kwara State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration for choosing to upgrade health facilities in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, including the Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre in Ilorin.

The opposition party while handing down its commendation in a statement issued on Saturday by Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the state Publicity Secretary said the Federal Government’s decision further validates the PDP’s rule.

“It underscores our commitment to establishing institutions for the progress of Kwara before Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s administration that government must be seen as a continuous process by all political players who are interested in state building.

“Furthermore, we call on President Tinubu to also explore revitalizing the Shonga Farm Holdings, Cargo Terminals at Ilorin Airport, Aviation College, and the Water Reticulation agenda, all of which are at the brinks of collapse solely because they were initiated by the PDP/Saraki’s administration.

“It is imperative to recognize that the vision behind Shonga farm is to establish Kwara state as a hub of mechanized farming capable of contributing to food security and producing farm products in commercial quantity, especially in this challenging time facing our country.

“Similarly, the Cargo terminal at Ilorin Airport was strategically put in place by the Saraki-led PDP administration to play a pivotal role in facilitating cross-border businesses, particularly as Kwara was transitioning to an industrial state.

“It is instructive to note that promising institutions such as Harmony Holdings, Kwara Express, Soludero Transport scheme, Kwara Hotel, and others are all agencies providing jobs for Kwara people and contributing to the social wellbeing of the state”.