PDP Lauds Judiciary Over Ruling On Rivers’ Allocations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Frontiers has commended the Federal High Court’s ruling stopping the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing monthly allocations to the Rivers State Government.

This decision came after Governor Siminalayi Fubara presented the 2024 budget to a four-member Rivers House of Assembly, violating Sections 91 and 96 of the 1999 Constitution.

According to Justice Joyce Abdulmalik’s judgement, Fubara’s actions constituted a “constitutional somersault and aberration” that must not continue. The PDP Youth Frontiers at a press conference yesterday praised the ruling, stating it revives hope in the judiciary as a guardian of Nigeria’s democracy.

National Coordinator Henry Owolabi demanded an immediate reversal of all decisions made by the illegitimate assembly and a refund of illegally spent funds.

Owolabi also urged Fubara to respect the party that gave him the platform to become governor and to retrace his steps to avoid further constitutional breaches.

He called on the PDP to provide guidance to the Rivers State House of Assembly to prevent the people from suffering due to the governor’s actions.

