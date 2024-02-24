PDP Lauds Courts Decision On Ex-Kwara Gov, Ahmed’s Bail

…Says Light prevailed over Darkness

The Kwara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the decision of the Federal High Court and the Judiciary for its decision regarding the politically motivated case against the former Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The Party commended the Federal High Court for rejecting the attempt by the EFCC to incarcerate the former Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed over trumped-up charges.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Saturday by the Party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr Olusegun Olusola Adewara (Sholyments), the Party acknowledged the Judiciary’s role as the last hope of the common and oppressed man, noting that the Federal High Court’s determination to reject EFCC’s impunity is an inspiration to the people of Kwara.

Notwithstanding, we wish to express our concern over the suspicious conduct of the EFCC, particularly the North Central command which appears to have offered itself as a willing tool in the hands of the APC-led administration in Kwara state.

“It is our belief that an agency charged with the responsibility of fighting corruption must be said to have neutrality, integrity, and commitment to the principle of the Rule of Law.

The failure of EFCC to adhere to the simple rule of the land in keeping a personality like Maigida in custody for a week, even when he has a record of always honouring invitations whenever it is extended to him, coupled with the sudden twist in the N10bn earlier reported to N1.6bn charges before the court affirmed that EFCC is not fighting corruption but are conniving with Abdulrazaq led APC Government in Kwara to fight major opposition figures in the state with a bid to weaken the PDP structure.

This trend of persecution extends beyond Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, so many of our people are being harassed, oppressed, and tortured at the grassroots areas across Kwara. For the record, so many PDP members and sympathizers especially those who are civil servants are being threatened with sacking while some were posted arbitrarily far away from their families with others having their salaries stopped to coerce them into joining the APC.

We wish to reiterate that no matter the persecution and intimidation, former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and others will not join the APC.

We extend our gratitude to all Kwarans and our Party faithful who endured scorching weather and defied heavy security presence to show love and solidarity with Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed. The tenure of Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed (Sai Maigida) as Governor of Kwara was marked by transparency and accountability, as evidenced by the monthly publication of Kwara State’s allocation figures and financial records for public scrutiny.

The PDP in Kwara State assures the people that former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and every member of our Party are ready to be held accountable for their stewardship at any time. We are confident that justice will prevail, and Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed will be vindicated at last.