PDP Lampoons Deployment Of Medical Personnel In Sokoto

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State Chapter has said the recent postings and redeployments of medical personnel in the state would undermine the healthcare delivery across the state.

The party also described the recent deployment of health personnel by the State Ministry of Health as an obnoxious move to bring non-professionals or unqualified officers to manage the affairs of public health in the state.

“In the recent postings, many professional and qualified personnel were relieved of their positions and were dubiously replaced by unqualified officers loyal to the APC ruling party in the state, an action viewed by PDP as politicising the public service”.

A statement issued by Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, Publicity Secretary of the party urged the APC-led Sokoto State Government to do the needful by focusing on improving the health sector through recruiting and appointing professional, qualified personnel devoid of any divisive politics in such public-spirited appointments.

It reminded the Governor of the state of a pledge to lead Sokoto State judiciously by ensuring that whatever is done in all the sectors is done in accordance with the led down rules.

The PDP described the situation as very unfortunate especially considering the way some public offices became campaign premises, at this time when politics is over.

It called on the state government to remedy such anomalies for the betterment of the State and the progress of the generality of the citizens.

The PDP appealed to the affected civil servants who were relieved of their appointments to continue giving their maximum support and cooperation for the development of the state especially the health sector where they were core professionals and qualified caregivers.