PDP Knocks APC Over Fubara’s Defection

Following the defection of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating the political crisis that pushed Fubara out of the PDP.

This is as the party leaders insisted that Governor Fubara’s exit neither weakened the PDP nor altered its structure in Rivers State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Fubara, on Tuesday, officially announced his defection from the PDP to the APC.

Fubara joined Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; and his Bayelsa counterpart, Duoye Siri, all of whom defected from the opposition PDP.

He pointed out that he got the assurances of the President of his support after their meeting in Abuja on Monday evening.

While noting that for the love the President had shown him, he remained indebted, adding that the state had the people, the support and the number to rally round Tinubu.

Fubara further said he would not make the mistake of stepping on any landmine set for him, hence Monday’s visit to Mr President, where he briefed him on the state of things in the state.

He stated, “Our dear leaders, I know you have been expecting to hear from me, especially this meeting that I had to arrange so urgently. But the meeting is going to end with very sweet information.

“You are aware that I went to see Mr President yesterday, and the reason why I went to that meeting is not just a personal visit, but it is a state interest consultation. I don’t want to make any mistakes this time around.

“I also wish not to step on any landmine that anyone is laying for us. So I was with Mr President yesterday to brief him on the situation of things in our state, which I believe he had taken note of, and he is going to act swiftly on it.

“But the most interesting part of the meeting is what you all have been waiting for. What you have been asking me for, the signal has finally arrived. We have the full support.

“We have the positive nod to leave where we are, because we didn’t get any protection. The reason why we are still standing is because of that place.

“And the truth is that without Mr President, there won’t be any His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara. It would have been a former governor.

“Our only ‘thank you’ to Mr President is to support him. And we cannot support Mr President in isolation. We can’t support Mr President if we don’t fully identify with him, not backyard support. So we have taken that decision today since we’ve gotten the pass.”

Fubara continued, “Everyone here who has followed me and suffered with me, our decision today, this evening, we are moving to APC.”

Immediately the governor made the announcement, the hall chorused ‘On your mandate we shall stand,’ with the governor singing along and thereafter ordered the removal of the PDP flag in the Government House.

Fubara added, “Please remove this PDP flag. We don’t need it here again. Now that our position has been made clear, every other formal process will commence. Let me thank you all for your support.

“I’ve not let you down before, I’m not going to let you down. The message is very simple. We are the ones who will give that support, and we will give that support with a loud ovation because we know that the people of Rivers State are with us. Thank you.”

Present at the meeting were the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Benibo Anabraba, his predecessor, Dr Tammy Danagogo, former Ambassador to the Netherlands, Oji Ngofa, and all former LG chairmen who served under Fubara, among others.

The PDP described the Rivers situation as a testament to the dysfunctional nature of Nigeria’s democracy, where individuals are bigger and stronger than institutions and can use the apparatus of the Federal Government to obfuscate political life out of their opponents and bring them to their knees.”

The Tanimu Turaki-led National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, in a statement on Tuesday, warned that Nigeria’s democracy was in danger, stressing that the ruling party’s push toward a one-party system and shrinking of the political space posed a serious threat.

“Democracy is terribly threatened by acts of this kind, and all well-meaning people should unify in condemning this progressive decline of democratic norms.

“We reiterate to Nigerians and the global community that with the unrelenting disposition of the ruling party towards the attainment of a one-party state, and the constriction of the political space, democracy is under severe attack in Nigeria.

“Everyone must rise together to oppose this ignoble trip toward electoral authoritarianism,” he said

The party, however, expressed pity for Fubara for defecting to the APC, insisting that his political troubles were self-inflicted, having willingly taken the path that led to his current predicament.