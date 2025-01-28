PDP Kicks Against Allocation Of Security Vote To Ondo Finance Ministry

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has kicked against the allocation of N11.5 billion budgeted for security votes in the state Ministry of Finance and the sum of N6 million set aside for telephone calls in 2025.

The Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Kennedy Peretei asked the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to probe the 2025 budget, which he said was laced with financial recklessness.

In a statement titled ‘Ondo 2025 Budget of Looting.’ Peretei queried the meaning of a security vote in a Ministry, different from the one the Governor receives monthly under the same sub-head.

Peretti said there are other outrageous allocations, such as N200m to House of Assembly Members and N280m to the Speaker of the Ondo State Assembly, respectively, as phone expenses.

His words, “The PDP Ondo State Chapter is not in any doubt that these dubious allocations are certainly not in the interest of the State as they are brazen, “the devil never cares” moves to empty the State Treasury. There is nowhere in the world where people’s money is stolen with official stamps in this reckless manner.

“Critical sectors like Education and Health Care received only N77.024B and N46.016B respectively. Is there any doubt, why the Gov Lucky Aiyedatiwa ‘s government has achieved nothing since its inception over a year ago? The focus is more on looting than the development of the State.

“Our party calls on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be thorough in their investigation of the stealing of public funds in Ondo State through the 2025 Budget. No State can make progress if those entrusted with the people’s funds are not accountable but use underhand tactics to steal.”

